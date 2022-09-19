Left Menu

Mumbai: 15-year-old attacks man with baseball bat; booked for attempt to murder

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a 15-year-old boy for allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat and critically injuring him in Byculla area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:21 IST
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a 15-year-old boy for allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat and critically injuring him in Byculla area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday. The victim, Nadeem Batliwala (19) sustained grievous head injury in the attack that took place in Saifee Park, a residential building, on the night of September 15, an official from Byculla police station said. The victim was chatting with his friends inside the building premises when the minor accused arrived there and started attacking him with a baseball bat even as the others intervened, he said. Other residents of the society caught the accused and alerted the police. The boy, however, managed to flee and could not be detained, the official said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.

