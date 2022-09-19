Mumbai: 15-year-old attacks man with baseball bat; booked for attempt to murder
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a 15-year-old boy for allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat and critically injuring him in Byculla area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday.
- Country:
- India
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a 15-year-old boy for allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat and critically injuring him in Byculla area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday. The victim, Nadeem Batliwala (19) sustained grievous head injury in the attack that took place in Saifee Park, a residential building, on the night of September 15, an official from Byculla police station said. The victim was chatting with his friends inside the building premises when the minor accused arrived there and started attacking him with a baseball bat even as the others intervened, he said. Other residents of the society caught the accused and alerted the police. The boy, however, managed to flee and could not be detained, the official said.
A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Saifee Park
- section 307
- Mumbai
- Byculla
- Nadeem Batliwala
ALSO READ
Indian Army launches search, rescue ops to find missing mountaineer of Arunachal Pradesh
Non-lab screening tool to assess cardiovascular diseases risk 85 per cent accurate in Indian set up: Study
Foreign fund inflows in Indian stocks highest after 20 months in August
Constitution is soul of country, every Indian has to work towards saving it otherwise country cannot be saved: Rahul Gandhi.
Foreign fund inflows in Indian stocks highest after 20 months in August