Punjab: Theft accused dies in police custody in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Sep 19 (PTI) A man arrested in a theft case died under mysterious circumstances in a city police station here, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Roshan Lal (25), a resident of village Ratta Nau Abad near the city. Police said he was arrested in a theft case on Sunday on a complaint of a shopkeeper where he worked as a scooter mechanic. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh on Monday shifted the body to the mortuary of the local civil hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said he has deputed SP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh to verify the facts of the mysterious death of the accused. Jalandhar Range DIG, S Bhupati said he has asked the SSP to send the report regarding the deceased's death.

