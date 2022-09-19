Left Menu

Punjab: Theft accused dies in police custody in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Sep 19 PTI A man arrested in a theft case died under mysterious circumstances in a city police station here, officials said on Monday.The accused was identified as Roshan Lal 25, a resident of village Ratta Nau Abad near the city.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:23 IST
Punjab: Theft accused dies in police custody in Kapurthala
  • Country:
  • India

Kapurthala, Sep 19 (PTI) A man arrested in a theft case died under mysterious circumstances in a city police station here, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Roshan Lal (25), a resident of village Ratta Nau Abad near the city. Police said he was arrested in a theft case on Sunday on a complaint of a shopkeeper where he worked as a scooter mechanic. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh on Monday shifted the body to the mortuary of the local civil hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said he has deputed SP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh to verify the facts of the mysterious death of the accused. Jalandhar Range DIG, S Bhupati said he has asked the SSP to send the report regarding the deceased's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022