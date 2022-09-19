Left Menu

HC tells woman to seek police help to get custody of minor children

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:23 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has given liberty to a woman to seek the help of police, if her estranged husband, an advocate, refuses to hand over the custody of their two minor children to her.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy gave a direction to this effect while passing orders on the applications arising out of a suit from the mother, also an advocate, recently.

The judge also observed the children have a fundamental right and need for a loving relationship with their father and mother and denying the same, would amount to child abuse.

Taking into consideration the welfare of the two children, the judge directed the man to hand over possession of the children to their mother. He must understand and feel the same pain and suffering undergone by the mother, who all along lost the company of her children. The judge directed the man to hand over interim custody of the minor children to their mother within a week. This interim custody shall continue till the disposal of the main petition, the judge said.

In case the father fails to hand over the custody of the minor children to the mother within the time stipulated, the mother is at liberty to approach the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Triplicane and seek necessary assistance and in such case, the ACP shall provide all assistance to take the custody of the children, the judge added.

