Left Menu

Finmin calls meeting of PSU bank chiefs on Sep 21 to take stock of vacancies, recruitment plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:40 IST
Finmin calls meeting of PSU bank chiefs on Sep 21 to take stock of vacancies, recruitment plan
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry would review vacant positions and monthly recruitment plan of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions in a meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

The meeting would also review the procurement of banks and financial institutions through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

The meeting, to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, will be attended by top management of banks and financial institutions through virtual mode, the sources said.

Besides, there would be discussion on preparedness on 'Special Campaign 2.0'. The campaign during the period October 2-31, 2022 would focus on cleanliness (swachhata) and other issues.

During the period, various pendency cases like MPs' references and state government references etc will be reduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022