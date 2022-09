Turkish lender Isbank halts use of Russia's Mir payment system

Turkish lender Isbank said on Monday it had halted use of Russian payment system Mir following U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.

Last week, the United States sanctioned the chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), which runs Mir, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb. 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine.

