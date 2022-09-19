Left Menu

Over 30,000 illegal foreigners deported till Aug 31, 2022 as per Assam Accord

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:26 IST
Over 30,000 illegal foreigners deported till Aug 31, 2022 as per Assam Accord
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 30,000 illegal foreigners have so far been deported from the Northeastern state based on the Assam Accord, the Assembly was informed on Monday.

Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora said 1,48,022 illegal foreigners have been detected in the state till August 31 this year as per provisions of the Accord.

Out of the 1,48,022 illegal foreigners, 31,953 were infiltrators who had entered the country before 1971, and 1,16,069 had come in the post-1971 period. Bora also said 30,067 illegal migrants have been deported on the basis of the Accord till August 31 this year.

According to the Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985, anyone entering the state on or after March 25, 1971, will be deemed a foreigner and will be deported from the state.

The minister also said fencing along the international boundary with Bangladesh in Cachar district has been completed.

Some stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara Mancachar districts have remained unfenced as they are surrounded by river water, he said. PTI SSG MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022