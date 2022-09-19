SC refuses to entertain plea of former AIADMK leader
The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain an appeal of a former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK leader challenging the Madras High Court order quashing his defamation complaint against party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.
The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain an appeal of a former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader challenging the Madras High Court order quashing his defamation complaint against party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.
“How is this defamation? You join a political party. They do not like you. They throw you out. That too only an internal show cause notice was sent to you,'' observed the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.
VA Pugazhendi, the former spokesperson of AIADMK, had gone with a faction led by TTV Dinakaran in 2016 after the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa and was later expelled from the party.
He filed a defamation case against K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam which was quashed by the high court.
