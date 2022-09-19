Left Menu

Former Samajwadi Party MLA held from MP by Delhi police

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:32 IST
Former Samajwadi Party MLA held from MP by Delhi police
  • Country:
  • India

A former Samajwadi Party MLA was held on Monday from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by Delhi police in connection with a case registered against him in the national capital, a senior official said here.

Former legislator Kishore Samrite was held from his house in Kolar after the state police was duly informed, Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told PTI.

''They produced him in a local court and have taken him to Delhi on transit remand. Delhi police has not shared details of the case in which he was held, but it seems to be regarding some email,'' the Additional CP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022