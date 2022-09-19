Former Samajwadi Party MLA held from MP by Delhi police
A former Samajwadi Party MLA was held on Monday from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by Delhi police in connection with a case registered against him in the national capital, a senior official said here.
Former legislator Kishore Samrite was held from his house in Kolar after the state police was duly informed, Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told PTI.
''They produced him in a local court and have taken him to Delhi on transit remand. Delhi police has not shared details of the case in which he was held, but it seems to be regarding some email,'' the Additional CP said.
