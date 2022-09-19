HC seeks data on functioning, pendency at district consumer bodies

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI)The Delhi High Court has sought data from the authorities on the functioning and status of pendency at the District Consumer Redressal Fora across the city. Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the registrar general concerned of the high court to obtain the data concerning the number of benches and hearing timings at these fora, the number of days they functioned each month this year, manner of hearing, vacancies as well as their infrastructure or staff requirements.

The court, which was hearing a plea about the functioning of these consumer law bodies, sought to know the “number of final cases pending for arguments before each District Forum after evidence has been concluded” and clarified that the registrar general may constitute a team for collecting the data and is free to make physical visits and enquiries as well.

Besides the high court registrar, the court also asked the registrar of the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to conduct a physical visit of the district bodies and submit a report on the issues.

“This court deems it appropriate to direct the worthy Registrar General to obtain data relating to the functioning of all the District Consumer Redressal Fora across Delhi, as also data relating to the pendency of final cases before these fora,” said the court in a recent order.

“The worthy Registrar General may constitute a team for collecting this data and is free to make physical visits and enquiries from the concerned fora. The comprehensive report setting out the details as enumerated above be placed before this Court by the worthy Registrar General, by the next date of hearing,” it added.

The petitioner claimed before the court that one of the district fora was functioning through a “link” for a certain duration on working days and physical functioning was taking place on Fridays for final arguments.

He also placed on record a cause list of a certain day to show that all matters slated for arguments before another such forum were adjourned to dates in February 2023 in the published cause list itself.

The court noted that in July, it had urged the President of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to look into the matter of the consumer fora not functioning for the full working hours as per the Consumer Protection Regulations 2005.

Pursuant to the same, a report by its registrar said that it was impressed upon all concerned that it was imperative to follow the timings under the regulation and prayed that he may be granted some more time to physically visit some of the district commissions and submit a factual report, it recorded. The matter would be heard next on November 1.

