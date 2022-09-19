MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits Palampur military station

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the Indian Army's Dah Division at the Palampur military station on Monday, officials said.

The minister was received by Major General M P Singh, GOC of Dah Division, they said.

According to PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand, the minister was briefed on operational preparedness and various innovations by the units of the Dah Division.

''During his visit, he interacted with troops and lauded their morale for maintaining the highest standards of the professionalism,'' the officer said.

The minister also visited a blood donation camp at the Palampur military hospital, he added.

Bhatt later visited the Rising Star Corps at the Yol military station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)