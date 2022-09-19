Left Menu

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits Palampur military station

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:57 IST
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits Palampur military station
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the Indian Army's Dah Division at the Palampur military station on Monday, officials said.

The minister was received by Major General M P Singh, GOC of Dah Division, they said.

According to PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand, the minister was briefed on operational preparedness and various innovations by the units of the Dah Division.

''During his visit, he interacted with troops and lauded their morale for maintaining the highest standards of the professionalism,'' the officer said.

The minister also visited a blood donation camp at the Palampur military hospital, he added.

Bhatt later visited the Rising Star Corps at the Yol military station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022