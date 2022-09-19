2 drown as heavy rains wreak havoc in Nainital

Two days of heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the district claiming two lives and destroying three houses over the past 24 hours.

A man named Pankaj Thapa drowned while crossing a flooded stream near Haldwani.

Swept away by the violent currents, the body of the man was recovered 20 hours after the incident on Monday, Sub Inspector Ramesh Bhura said.

Dewan Ram, a boatman, fell into a lake and drowned trying to flush out water from his boat in Nainital on Sunday Onlookers rescued him and took him to the nearby BD Pandey Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Three houses gave in to heavy rains in Okhalkanda village leaving three families homeless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)