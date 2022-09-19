Left Menu

2 drown as heavy rains wreak havoc in Nainital

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:14 IST
2 drown as heavy rains wreak havoc in Nainital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two days of heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the district claiming two lives and destroying three houses over the past 24 hours.

A man named Pankaj Thapa drowned while crossing a flooded stream near Haldwani.

Swept away by the violent currents, the body of the man was recovered 20 hours after the incident on Monday, Sub Inspector Ramesh Bhura said.

Dewan Ram, a boatman, fell into a lake and drowned trying to flush out water from his boat in Nainital on Sunday Onlookers rescued him and took him to the nearby BD Pandey Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Three houses gave in to heavy rains in Okhalkanda village leaving three families homeless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022