Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL81 WB-ED-SSC-2ND LD CHARGESHEET WB school job 'scam': ED files first charge sheet against former minister Partha Chatterjee, 'aide' Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed its first charge sheet against former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam-linked money laundering case, saying assets worth more than Rs 100 crore have been seized. DEL75 CONG-RAHUL-LD RESOLUTIONS 'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus grows louder in Congress New Delhi: The 'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus is growing louder in the Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle. DEL78 PB-3RDLD STUDENTS All-women SIT to probe Chandigarh University case, 3 accused sent to 7-day police remand Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom. CAL27 WB-ASSEMBLY-LD RESOLUTION-MAMATA Some BJP leaders, not PM, behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sought to insulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi from allegations of misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Centre against political rivals by saying she doesn't believe that the PM is behind the alleged excesses of CBI and ED. MDS29 KL-GUV-VIJAYAN Kerala CM flays Governor, dubs him anti-Communist propagandist Kannur (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his allegations against the State government on a number of issues, calling him an anti-Communist propagandist and urged him not to stoop to the level of Opposition politicians who target the Left dispensation in the southern State. DEL67 AMARINDER-LD JOINING Former CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party New Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh joined the BJP here on Monday in the presence of senior party leaders Narinder Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju, and merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party. BOM18 MH-HC-2NDLD HANY BABU Elgar: HC declines bail to DU Prof Babu, says enough grounds to show his CPI (Maoist) links Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea filed by Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the 2017 Elgar Parishad case, noting prima facie allegations against him were true and that he was an active and prominent member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). DEL59 LANKA-INDIA No political involvement in Chinese ship docking decision: Lankan envoy New Delhi: Sri Lanka High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Monday said his country was working on a framework for cooperation with India to avoid issues such as the docking of the Chinese research ship at the island's southern port at Hambantota last month. DEL57 EC-ELECTORAL REFORMS EC writes to Law ministry; seeks limits around cash donations to political parties New Delhi: The Election Commission has proposed bringing down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore to cleanse election funding of black money, sources said on Monday.

DEL70 CBI-LD YES BANK CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in Rs 466.51 crore Yes Bank fraud New Delhi: The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor as well as Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud, officials said. BOM28 GJ-CHEETAHS-LD GUJARAT Reintroduction of cheetahs in India preceded by attempts by Zoos over the years to get the wild cats breed in captivity Ahmedabad: The reintroduction of eight cheetahs in the wild in India last week after they were translocated from Namibia was preceded by attempts by several zoos in the country over the years to get these big cats brought from abroad to breed in captivity, officials said on Monday.

BUSINESS DEL66 BIZ-WHEAT-LD STOCK Spike in wheat prices due to speculative trade; govt to act against hoarders: Food Secy New Delhi: India has enough wheat stock but the spike in retail prices is due to speculating trading, Food Secretary Sudanshu Pandey said on Monday and warned of taking stringent action against hoarders.

LEGAL LGD27 SC-LD HIJAB Hijab ban row: Petitioners allege ''pattern'' to marginalise minority community New Delhi: Asserting that the hijab is the ''identity'' of Muslims, senior advocate Dushyant Dave told the Supreme Court on Monday that various acts of ommission and commission like Karnataka's headscarf controversy showed a ''pattern to marginalise the minority community''.

LGD25 SC-LD DEATH PENALTY Death Penalty: SC refers to 5-judge bench case for framing guidelines on mitigating circumstances New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a suo motu case concerning the framing of uniform guidelines for the trial courts on granting ''real and meaningful opportunity'' on the issue of the sentence to the convicts held guilty for offences entailing capital punishment.

FOREIGN FGN69 UK-QUEEN-WINDSOR Queen concludes final journey to be laid at rest at Windsor London: After an epic journey by road and air since she passed away peacefully aged 96 in Scotland on September 8, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin concluded its final journey to Windsor Castle for a Committal Service and private burial at St. George’s Chapel on Monday evening. By Aditi Khanna FGN65 UK-2NDLD MURMU President Murmu attends Queen's state funeral London: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday joined around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world at Westminster Abbey for a sombre ceremony to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II - the UK's longest-serving monarch. By Aditi Khanna FGN67 CHINA-UN-MIR-LD REAX China's move to block blacklisting of Pak-based terrorist Sajid Mir consistent with 'relevant rules' of UNSC: official Beijing: China on Monday defended its move to block the US-India proposal at the UN to blacklist one of India's most wanted Pakistan-based LeT terrorists Sajid Mir, saying its action was consistent with ''relevant rules'' of the anti-terrorism committee of the UNSC. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT

