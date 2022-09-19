Nagpur: 3-year-old boy dies after falling into sewage pit

A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a sewage pit in Suradevi village in Nagpur's Koradi area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Aryan Dudhbarve was playing near the pit dug as part of the construction of a house, he added.

An accidental death case has been registered and probe for alleged negligence was underway, the Koradi police station official said.

