BJP worker in Alwar receives death threat

A BJP worker in Rajasthan's Alwar district has received a death threat in a letter which accuses her of having insulted the prophet, police said on Monday.

The woman said she found the letter days after she put up a social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.

''A complaint has been received. The beat constable and the SHO of the area have been asked to keep a watch. Footage from a CCTV camera installed at the apartment is being examined,'' Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

Sadar police station SHO Ajit Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the letter was written by a child, who threatened the BJP worker with an ''Udaipur-like incident''. The letter said the punishment for insulting the prophet is beheading, he added.

The letter referred to the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men over an “insult to Islam” on June 28.

