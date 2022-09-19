Man arrested on charge of raping teenager in Gurugram

Police arrested a 21-year-old private company employee for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after luring her with a promise of marriage, officials said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the accused under POCSO Act at the Sector 5 police station. He was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, who dropped out of school recently after Class 10, the incident occurred on Saturday.

“He took me to a room in Rajiv Nagar area on Saturday night where he raped me and left me near Daulatbad flyover on Sunday morning. ''I somehow reached home and told the family about the entire episode and then I approached the police with my family,'' the girl said in her complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the police took the girl to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed rape, the officials said.

“We have arrested the accused who confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody”, said inspector Yashveer Singh, Station House Office (SHO) at Sector 5.

