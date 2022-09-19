Pharmacist Kolhe's murder: NIA seeks 90-day extension to file charge sheet; says accused misleading probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet in the murder case of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe claiming the arrested accused were misleading the agency.

Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21 after sharing on social media a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Ten persons have been arrested in the case, while four are absconding, as per the probe agency.

The NIA told the special court on Monday it needed 90 days more to complete the chain of events that led to the murder with ''cogent and reliable evidence''.

The accused have been misleading the probe agency, and as a result statements of 20 witnesses were recorded, which would need time for corroboration, the NIA further told court.

The agency said the accused have the right to remain silent but they cannot mislead the probe.

Opposing the NIA's plea, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing the accused, said the probe agency can't put words into the mouth of the accused in order to get the answer it wants.

The NIA has failed to create a ground for seeking extension to file the charge sheet, Khan added.

The court is likely to decide the application on Tuesday.

