IMF's Georgieva: 'excellent' meeting with Argentina's president
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:32 IST
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday she had an "excellent" meeting with Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez in New York.
Georgieva said via Twitter they discussed the importance of a decisive program implementation to fight inflation and to strengthen stability for sustainable and inclusive growth for Argentines.
