Iran rights group says two killed in protests, no official confirmation
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:56 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iranian human rights group Hengaw said two men were killed on Monday in protests against the death of a Kurdish woman after her arrest by Iran's morality police, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the report.
"In Monday's protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens - Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi - died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured," Hengaw said on its Twitter account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Iran's hopes for World Cup surprise threatened by infighting
EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Iranian foreign minister
Irani meets CM, visits shelter homes in Mizoram
2020 Ranji champions Saurashtra to host Rest of India in Irani Cup from October 1-5
Merchants need to modernize, digitize their business models: Smriti Irani