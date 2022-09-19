Left Menu

Rights group says two killed by Iranian security forces in Saqez, no official confirmation

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 23:49 IST
Iranian rights group Hengaw said two people were killed as security forces opened fire on protesters in the Kurdish city of Saqez on Monday, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

"Two civilians were killed as security forces shot at protesters in Saqez," Hengaw Human Rights Organization said on its Twitter account.

