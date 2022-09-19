Left Menu

SC asks parties to submit material in sealed cover in Nagrik Apurti Nigam case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed parties to submit material in sealed cover on which they wish to rely in connection with the Enforcement Directorate plea seeking transfer of investigation in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) case relating to IAS officer Anil Tuteja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 23:57 IST
SC asks parties to submit material in sealed cover in Nagrik Apurti Nigam case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed parties to submit material in sealed cover on which they wish to rely in connection with the Enforcement Directorate plea seeking transfer of investigation in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) case relating to IAS officer Anil Tuteja. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit posted the matter for further consideration on September 26.

The court direction came when the Enforcement Directorate submitted that its probe revealed that the accused in the matter is in touch with the Constitutional functionary and the accused also influenced the witness to withdraw statements before the ED. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said that if the names come out in the public domain then it will shake the people's faith in the system. He cited WhatsApp chats which revealed the connivance.

The court permitted all the parties including the Chhatisgarh state to file documents in a sealed cover and be sent to the judge's residence. The court asked the parties to file written submissions and said it would first consider the maintainability of the plea.

The court was hearing ED's plea seeking transfer of the case from Chhattisgarh. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case in connection with the scam against IAS officers including Anil Tuteja in connection with the civil supply scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022