Left Menu

Maryland judge vacates murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Syed

A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case gained national attention when the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt, after prosecutors said there were two other possible suspects who were never disclosed to the defense at trial. Adnan Syed, 42, has always said he was innocent and did not kill his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 01:55 IST
Maryland judge vacates murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Syed

A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case gained national attention when the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt, after prosecutors said there were two other possible suspects who were never disclosed to the defense at trial.

Adnan Syed, 42, has always said he was innocent and did not kill his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999. Judge Melissa M. Phinn of the Circuit Court in Baltimore ordered Syed to be released from prison and put on home detention and that a new trial be scheduled.

The state's attorney for Baltimore filed a motion https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MDBALTIMORESAO/2022/09/14/file_attachments/2270053/Syed%20-%20Motion%20to%20Vacate%20-%2009-14-2022.pdf to vacate the conviction on Wednesday following a year-long investigation conducted alongside a public defender representing Syed, in which several problems were found with witnesses and evidence from the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022