France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the death of Mahsa Amini

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-09-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 02:36 IST
France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the arrest and violence that lead to the death of Mahsa Amini on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the death of the Iranian woman at the hands of Iran's morality police is "profoundly shocking" and called for a transparent investigation to shed light on the circumstances of her death.

It added that France reaffirmed its commitment to counter violence against women and girls all over the world and would continue to advocate in favour of the generalisation of the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women.

