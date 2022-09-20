Hong Kong leader says to make announcement soon on COVID quarantine policy
Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 07:47 IST
Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government would aim to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Lee
- Hong Kong's
Advertisement