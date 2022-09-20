Left Menu

UP: Lucknow court withdraws arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary

A local court on Monday withdrew the arrest warrant against singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary in a case related to the cancelling a 2018 event and allegedly not returning the money to ticket holders. Considering the circumstances, the court withdrew the warrant and fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing in the matter.The FIR in the case was lodged on October 14, 2018, with Ashiyana police station.

A local court on Monday withdrew the arrest warrant against singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary in a case related to the cancelling a 2018 event and allegedly not returning the money to ticket holders. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi also directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000. Sapna, along with her counsel, appeared in the court and moved an application saying that on August 22, 2022, when the case was to be heard, she or her counsel could not appear in the court due to ailment. The court had issued an arrest warrant after she didn't appear on the said date without any intimation. Stating that the mistake was unintentional, Sapna appealed to recall the arrest warrant. Considering the circumstances, the court withdrew the warrant and fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The FIR in the case was lodged on October 14, 2018, with Ashiyana police station. In the FIR, besides Sapna, programme organizers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay were named.

