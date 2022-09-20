Left Menu

Patnaik thanks CBI for making Konark wheel logo of Interpol meet

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:16 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked the CBI for making the wheel of the 13th century Konark temple the logo of the Interpol general assembly to be held in India next month.

The logo unveiled recently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), organising the event, shows a motif with tricoloured leaves arranged in a circular fashion with 'Ashoka Chakra' in the centre.

''Filled with pride that @INTERPOL_HQ has unveiled the logo for 90th Interpol General Assembly to be held in New Delhi, inspired by intricately craved chariot wheels of #KonarkTemple. Thank CBI for conceiving the idea of featuring the iconic wheels for the international meet,'' Patnaik tweeted on Monday.

The CBI, which is the national central bureau for India to liaison with Interpol conceived the idea of the logo from the stone-carved Odisha temple in the form of a chariot of Sun God with 24 individual wheels and 16 spokes.

The general assembly will be attended by law enforcement officers from 195 countries.

