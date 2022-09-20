Left Menu

Kerala: PFI leader arrested in RSS member's murder case

The Palakkad District Secretary of Popular Front of India (PFI) Aboobaker Siddik was arrested on Monday, in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

20-09-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Palakkad District Secretary of Popular Front of India (PFI) Aboobaker Siddik was arrested on Monday, in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader. As per the police, he was allegedly involved along with a group of PFI workers in preparing the list of politicians to be targeted. These leaders belonged to the BJP, CPI (M) and Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Earlier on April 16, the RSS worker named Sreenivasan was hacked to death. Police suspected it to be in retaliation for the murder of a PFI worker named Subair a day earlier. The Police had formed special investigation teams headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order to probe the two cases. Over 13 people, affiliated with PFI were arrested in the case earlier. (ANI)

