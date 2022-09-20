BRIEF-Hong Kong Reaches Consensus On Ending Hotel Quarantine - SCMP

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* HONG KONG REACHES CONSENSUS ON ENDING HOTEL QUARANTINE; HONG KONG TO LIFT HOTEL QUARANTINE AND REPLACE IT WITH 7-DAY HOME MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE - SCMP Source text - https://bit.ly/3QRNmjX

Also Read: Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)