BRIEF-Hong Kong Reaches Consensus On Ending Hotel Quarantine - SCMP
Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 09:11 IST
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* HONG KONG REACHES CONSENSUS ON ENDING HOTEL QUARANTINE; HONG KONG TO LIFT HOTEL QUARANTINE AND REPLACE IT WITH 7-DAY HOME MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE - SCMP Source text - https://bit.ly/3QRNmjX
