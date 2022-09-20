Left Menu

2 held for robbing man in Thane, using his credit cards to buy items worth more than Rs 1.6 lakh

The police nabbed the accused - Minazul Faizul Haque 25 and Sharimuddin Anwaruddin Rehman 23 - on Sunday and recovered the victims mobile phones, ATM and credit cards and driving licence, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 09:32 IST
2 held for robbing man in Thane, using his credit cards to buy items worth more than Rs 1.6 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police have arrested two persons who allegedly robbed a man of his mobile phones and other belongings last month and used his credit cards to shop online, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place on August 2 in Bhiwandi area here in Maharashtra and the two accused were arrested on Sunday, senior police inspector Madan Ballal from Narpoli police station said.

The victim was going home on a bicycle when the two motorcycle-borne accused allegedly waylaid him, threw a spice powder in his eyes and snatched his four mobile phones worth more than Rs 20,000, ATM and credit cards and driving licence, he said.

The accused later discarded the mobile handsets and put the SIM cards into other phones. They also allegedly used the victim's credit cards to purchase items worth Rs 1,61,388 from an online shopping platform, the official said. A police probe team worked on various leads including CCTV footage of the area and intelligence inputs. The police nabbed the accused - Minazul Faizul Haque (25) and Sharimuddin Anwaruddin Rehman (23) - on Sunday and recovered the victim's mobile phones, ATM and credit cards and driving licence, the official said. A process was also underway to recover the goods fraudulently purchased by them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022