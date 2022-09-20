Left Menu

Rajasthan Police arrests Nigerian national, woman for cheating people

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 09:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Nigerian national and a woman from Meghalaya were arrested from Delhi for duping people after befriending them on social media, police here said.

A complaint was received at Abu Road Sadar police station here on April 24 in which a woman alleged that she became friends on Facebook with a woman who told her that she was from New Zealand, Superintendent of Police, Sirohi, Mamta Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta said Fatima Lyngdoh (42), a resident of Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya, and Akne Benjamin (32), a resident of Nigeria, were arrested.

During interrogation, Lyngdoh confessed to duping people in different states of crores of rupees, police said.

The SP said the accused used to create fake profiles of foreign nationals on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, among others.

After befriending their targets, the accused told them that they had sent some expensive gifts. Thereafter, another member asked the victim to pay an amount, failing which the target was threatened that probe agencies will launch an investigation about the gift, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

