Left Menu

Housing society wall collapses in Noida, some feared trapped

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:02 IST
Housing society wall collapses in Noida, some feared trapped
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of the boundary wall of a housing society here collapsed on Tuesday morning and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, they said.

''Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot,'' a police official told PTI.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022