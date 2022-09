BRIEF-UK PM Truss Says UK Will Match Record Ukraine Support In 2023 - Statement

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* UK'S TRUSS SAYS UK WILL MATCH RECORD UKRAINE SUPPORT IN 2023 - STATEMENT

