Four dead in Noida housing society wall collapse

A portion of a boundary wall of a housing society here collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing four people, officials said. Several workers were feared trapped under the rubble.Of the 12 people pulled out of the debris, four were dead, a police official said. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot, he said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a boundary wall of a housing society here collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing four people, officials said. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, they said. Several workers were feared trapped under the rubble.

Of the 12 people pulled out of the debris, four were dead, a police official said. ''Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

