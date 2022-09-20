Left Menu

UP: 1 dead, 4 injured in separate incidents of lightning strike

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:40 IST
UP: 1 dead, 4 injured in separate incidents of lightning strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man died while three people were injured in separate incidents of lightning strike here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Krishna Rajbhar was sitting outside a temple in Sarai Bharti village on Monday evening when he got injured after being struck by lightning.

He was taken to a community health centre in Rasra area where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In another incident, Azad (4), Sushila (25), Asha (33) and Savita (35) got injured in a lightning incident at Badhu Baandh village, they said.

They have been admitted to the community health centre in Rasra, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022