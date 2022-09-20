UP: 1 dead, 4 injured in separate incidents of lightning strike

A 20-year-old man died while three people were injured in separate incidents of lightning strike here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Krishna Rajbhar was sitting outside a temple in Sarai Bharti village on Monday evening when he got injured after being struck by lightning.

He was taken to a community health centre in Rasra area where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In another incident, Azad (4), Sushila (25), Asha (33) and Savita (35) got injured in a lightning incident at Badhu Baandh village, they said.

They have been admitted to the community health centre in Rasra, they said.

