Hungary says EU should not consider new sanctions against Russia
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:48 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe.
"The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis," Peter Szijjarto said in his statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- European Union
- Peter Szijjarto
- Russia
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
5 killed after train collides with vehicle in Hungary
Hungary to set up anti-corruption body in bid to unlock EU funds
Hungary aims to invest EUR 16 bln by 2030 to curb gas reliance - minister
7 killed in Hungary after train collides with vehicle
EU price cap on Russian gas would trigger immediate cut-off in supplies -Hungary