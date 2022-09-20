Left Menu

Hungary says EU should not consider new sanctions against Russia

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:48 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Hungary

Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe.

"The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis," Peter Szijjarto said in his statement.

