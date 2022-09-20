Left Menu

Senior CPI (Maoist) member arrested in West Bengal: NIA

He was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of CPI Maoist organisation and the arrested accused, Bhattacharjee, who was operating from his hideout in Assam, the spokesperson said.The official said Chakraborty had visited Cachar district of Assam on several occasions to assist Bhattacharjee in furthering the activities of the CPI Maoist organisation in the northeastern states on the specific instructions of the eastern regional bureau of the party.Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:59 IST
Senior CPI (Maoist) member arrested in West Bengal: NIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI (Maoist) activist Samrat Chakraborty alias ''Nilkamal Sikdar'' was arrested in West Bengal in a case related to setting up units of the outlawed group in Assam, an NIA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chakraborty (37), a resident of Seth Bagan Road, North 24 Parganas district, was also known as ''Amit, Argha, Nirmal and Nirman''. He was arrested from Mahispata, near Narayana School on the Kalyani Expressway, the National Investigation Agency spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case is related to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias ''Jyotish'' alias ''Kabir'' alias ''Kanak'' alias ''Kanchan da'' of West Bengal, a central committee member, and an ideologue and strategist of the CPI (Maoist).

Bhattacharjee had been assigned the task to establish CPI (Maoist) organisation in Assam and to further spread the roots of the group in the state in general and the northeast in particular, the spokesperson said.

On September 2, the agency had filed a charge sheet against six arrested accused, including Bhattacharjee, in the special NIA court in Guwahati.

''Further investigations in the case revealed that accused Chakraborty was an active member of CPI (Maoist) organisation based in West Bengal. He was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of CPI (Maoist) organisation and the arrested accused, Bhattacharjee, who was operating from his hideout in Assam,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said Chakraborty had visited Cachar district of Assam on several occasions to assist Bhattacharjee in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) organisation in the northeastern states on the specific instructions of the eastern regional bureau of the party.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022