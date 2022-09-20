Woman, 2 children found dead at home in UP's Amethi

Left Menu

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found dead inside their home in Kukharampur village here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sheetal, her son Nitesh (4) and daughter Nidhi (6), they said. The woman's mother-in-law used to live with them in the village while her husband Dharamraj Saroj works in Lucknow, police said. In the morning, when Sheetal did not open the door of the house, her mother-in-law with the help of neighbours broke it down, they said.

Upon entering the house, they found the bodies of the children with injury marks from a sharp-edged object and the woman was found hanging from the ceiling in the room, they said. Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said prima facie the matter seems to be that of suicide as the door was bolted from inside.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

