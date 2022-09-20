Left Menu

SC notice to Centre on plea alleging shortage of anti-HIV drugs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:24 IST
SC notice to Centre on plea alleging shortage of anti-HIV drugs
Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and others on a plea alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs for treating HIV patients in the country.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the Ministry of Health, National AIDS Control Organisation and others on a plea filed by an NGO.

''The petitioners have submitted that there are shortages in the procurement of ART drugs in the country and the tender for 2021-22, which was due in August 2021, was issued in December 2021 and eventually failed. Issue notice, returnable in two weeks,'' the bench said.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is treatment of people infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) using anti-HIV drugs.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Indian Network for People living with HIV/AIDS alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs in the country.

The plea contended that non-availability of drugs at the Anti Retro Viral Therapy Centres of the National AIDS Control Organisation results in hampering ARV treatment of the people living with HIV/AIDS.

