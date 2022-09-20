Left Menu

Iran ready to offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel -Al Manar TV

Iranian officials told a Lebanese technical delegation visiting Tehran on Tuesday that Iran could offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel over five months to help ease its power shortages, Lebanese TV station Al-Manar reported. Iran's embassy in Beirut had said on Monday that fuel ships could be in Lebanon within two weeks.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Iranian officials told a Lebanese technical delegation visiting Tehran on Tuesday that Iran could offer Lebanon 600,000 tonnes of fuel over five months to help ease its power shortages, Lebanese TV station Al-Manar reported. Iran's embassy in Beirut had said on Monday that fuel ships could be in Lebanon within two weeks. It did not specify what kind of fuel.

If the fuel deal goes through, it would be Iran's first directly to the Lebanese state after it previously sent some to its ally Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that is part of Lebanon's coalition government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

