British unions challenge rule allowing agency workers to fill in during strikes

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British trade unions are seeking a judicial review of regulations allowing companies to hire staff from agencies to fill in for striking workers, they said on Tuesday.
Eleven trade unions across a range of industries and representing millions of workers said the rules could worsen industrial disputes and undermine the right to strike.
