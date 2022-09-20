British unions challenge rule allowing agency workers to fill in during strikes

British trade unions are seeking a judicial review of regulations allowing companies to hire staff from agencies to fill in for striking workers, they said on Tuesday.

Eleven trade unions across a range of industries and representing millions of workers said the rules could worsen industrial disputes and undermine the right to strike.

Also Read: British stocks unchanged as Truss becomes new PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)