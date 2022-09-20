Left Menu

SL Navy apprehends Indian fishermen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near here, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday. The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu. They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country's waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, Fisheries officials said. One boat was also detained.

The BJP's state unit took up the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

BJP state president K Annamalai wrote to Jaishankar, seeking his support for the early repatriation of the detained fishermen.

He also requested Jaishankar's support in retrieving the boats captured by the Sri Lankan navy.

