UP: Trader's charred body found in car

A charred body of a trader who had gone missing was found in his car here, police said on Tuesday.The body was burnt using some chemical and there were injury marks on it, said police.Soap trader Deepak Gandhi 48 had gone missing on Sunday and the boy was found in his car near Bannuwal Nagar here on Monday night, a police official said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A charred body of a trader who had gone missing was found in his car here, police said on Tuesday.

The body was burnt using some chemical and there were injury marks on it, said police.

Soap trader Deepak Gandhi (48) had gone missing on Sunday and the boy was found in his car near Bannuwal Nagar here on Monday night, a police official said. Circle Officer Shweta Yadav said prima facie a monetary issue seems to be the reason behind the incident. She added that on Sunday, Gandhi had gone from house in Janakpuri to fix a puncture in his car tyre. Despite repeated calls from his family members, he did not respond. On Sunday night, the family lodged a complaint. His body was found at 9 pm on Monday. The trader's body was burnt using some chemical and there were injury marks on it, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

