Left Menu

2 women tonsured for driving teen to suicide

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:28 IST
2 women tonsured for driving teen to suicide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women in Nalgonda district of Telangana were allegedly tonsured on the orders of some community elders who held the two responsible for the suicide of a teenager, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager had died by suicide about a week ago and his funeral was conducted, they said.

Later, his relatives reportedly found audio-records in his phone which allegedly indicated the women bargaining with the teen, aged 16 or 17, for money, the police said.

The teenager and the women belong to the same village in the district, they said.

Suspecting that the two women drove the teen to death, they were tonsured, the police said based on a complaint by one of the women.

A case on charges, including illegal confinement, was registered and investigation on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022