Delhi HC asks police to modify its circular, noting policemen spending high on transportation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday informed that the Constables and Head Constables of Delhi Police are getting Rs 180 per month as cycle allowance for maintaining and using cycles for transportation but they are spending much more on conveyance/transportation as they ride motorcycles/scooter etc to reach their office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday informed that the Constables and Head Constables of Delhi Police are getting Rs 180 per month as cycle allowance for maintaining and using cycles for transportation but they are spending much more on conveyance/transportation as they ride motorcycles/scooter etc to reach their office. The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Subramonium Prasad on Tuesday after noting the submission of counsel appeared for Delhi Police and asked to modify its earlier circular and observed that the amount sanctioned is very less.

The Court later granted Delhi Police counsel eight weeks to modify the circular issued in this regard and posted the matter for January 24, 2022. The Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to conduct an enquiry regarding the cycle (maintenance) allowance being drawn by more than 53,000 Delhi Police officials.

The plea alleged that police officials /personnel are availing cycle (maintenance) allowance fraudulently in the guise of using cycles but they are actually not using cycles. The petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, a practising advocate, stated that such allowances are paid to government officials from the public money collected by the government from the hard-earned money of taxpayers. Despite filing complaints, no action taken against Delhi police officials who are drawing cycle (maintenance) allowance allegedly fraudulently. (ANI)

