NCPCR chief to travel to Titagarh in West Bengal to probe school blast
There was no casualty in the incident, as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storeyed building, police had said.Kanoongo said he will be travelling to Titagarh on Wednesday to West Bengal to inquire into serious incident.Four persons have been arrested in connection with a bomb blast in the school.
- Country:
- India
The apex child rights body NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo will be travelling to Titagarh in West Bengal on Wednesday to probe the case of a bomb blast in a school there.
A crude bomb exploded on the roof of the school building last Saturday when classes were in progress. There was no casualty in the incident, as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storeyed building, police had said.
Kanoongo said he will be travelling to Titagarh on Wednesday to West Bengal to ''inquire into serious incident''.
Four persons have been arrested in connection with a bomb blast in the school. The accused, aged between 18-19 years, were picked up from Kamarhati and Titagarh areas around midnight, the officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CBI carries out searches at premises of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak in coal pilferage case: Officials.
Coal pilferage case: CBI carries out searches at premises of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak
West Bengal: BSF troops gun down smuggler on Indo-Bangla border
CBI raids West Bengal law minister in coal pilferage case
Coal pilferage case: CBI carries out searches at premises of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak