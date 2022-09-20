Left Menu

Kazakhstan cracks down on sanctions-hit Russian truckers

The move will be a boon for Kazakh truckers but is likely to irritate Moscow, Kazakhstan's major trade and security partner, which expects support from its allies in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Imports from the EU to Kazakhstan by road usually go via Russia and Belarus and have traditionally been done mostly by Russian freight companies.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 20-09-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:03 IST
Kazakhstan cracks down on sanctions-hit Russian truckers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has closed a loophole used by Russian and Belarusian freight shippers whose trucks have been barred from entering the European Union, the Central Asian nation's Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said on Tuesday. The move will be a boon for Kazakh truckers but is likely to irritate Moscow, Kazakhstan's major trade and security partner, which expects support from its allies in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports from the EU to Kazakhstan by road usually go via Russia and Belarus and have traditionally been done mostly by Russian freight companies. But with them being barred from entering the EU, Russian and Belarusian truckers have been switching loads on the Belarusian border. Kazakhstan had demanded paperwork for the EU leg of the shipment, which they could not present, but temporarily lifted the requirement in the summer.

On Tuesday the ministry said it would fully enforce it and has warned authorities in a number of countries including Russia about that. Kazakhstan has refused to recognise pro-Russian statelets in eastern Ukraine and did not support what Moscow calls a "special military operation" there. Astana has called for the conflict to be resolved in line with the U.N. charter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022