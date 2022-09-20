Queen's funeral: Flags back at full mast as mourning period ends

Flags on British government buildings around the world returned to full mast on Tuesday as the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has ended.

The flags had been flown at half mast across the UK for 12 days as a mark of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was buried in a private ceremony in Windsor on Monday evening, following a state funeral in London and a military procession to Windsor Castle.

But the Royal Family will continue to observe another week of mourning.

Senior royals are not expected to carry out any public duties during this time, the BBC reported.

Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8 am local time on September 27 - the day after their mourning period ends.

Buckingham Palace has said royal household staff, representatives of the household on official duties and troops committed to ceremonial duties will also observe the extended mourning period.

An intensive clean-up operation is underway after hundreds of thousands of people across the UK flocked to London to watch the Queen's funeral.

Council workers wearing black ribbons and bows were deployed on Monday evening to clean up litter and remove sand on roads in the London borough of Westminster.

Meanwhile, at least 67 people were arrested in London on Monday as part of the police operation for the Queen's state funeral, police said.

More than 10,000 officers from every force in the UK were deployed in the capital for what was the biggest ever police operation in the country.

