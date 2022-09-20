Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia say Eritrea launches 'full-scale offensive'

Forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region said troops from neighbouring Eritrea launched a "full-scale offensive" on Tuesday and that heavy fighting was ongoing in several areas along the border. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the account on Twitter from Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been battling Ethiopian federal forces and their allies for nearly two years.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eritrea sent troops into Tigray to back the Ethiopian military after fighting broke out between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF in November 2020. Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

