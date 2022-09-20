MACT dismisses accident claim, orders action against cop for fabricating case

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane district dismissed a claim made by the family of a man killed in an accident and ordered departmental action against a policeman of Navi Mumbai police for fabricating the case. MACT H M Bhosale, in his order dated September 17, directed the police to also file a criminal case against the owner of a transport company for conniving to fabricate the case.

The claim was filed by the family of Rahul Mukesh Chandara Dixit, an employee of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd seeking compensation to the tune of Rs 1.99 crore.

The petitioners had claimed that on February 1, 2020 Dixit was travelling towards Shilphata via Mahape-Shilphata road on his two-wheeler, when a trailer dashed his vehicle from behind and ran over him.

Advocate K V Poojari appearing for Reliance General Insurance Co.Ltd, one of the respondents in the case, argued that the entire case was a concocted one.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal observed that the case had been fabricated. The trailer owner, who owns a transport business, had colluded with the claimants and police to create eye-witnesses.

The claim was the outcome of mala fide intention on the part of the petitioners, who had planted the vehicle (the trailer) by joining hands with the trailer owner and the police, it said.

The tribunal observed that while the man had died after being hit by some unknown vehicle, the petitioners were not entitled to claim the compensation as the offending trailer was not involved in this accident. It also directed departmental action against assistant police inspector Sandip Patil of Turbhe police station for his involvement in fabricating the case.

