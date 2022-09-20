Ensure victory to justice, not just clients, TN CM tells law students

Left Menu

Equating a lawyer's argument to a lamp shining without discrimination, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged law students to strive and ensure victory to justice and not confine to the success of their clients.

Justice, especially social justice, should be all-pervading and students aspiring to take up law as a profession should serve as messengers of justice, the Chief Minister said while speaking at the silver jubilee of Dr Ambedkar Law University at Tharamani here.

''People need justice. You should serve as messengers of justice. Utilise their legal acumen and debating skills to provide justice to the poor and downtrodden,'' the CM urged.

Recalling former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's famous saying on the subject, Stalin said justice should be made accessible to all. ''Law is a dark room where the lawyer's argument is a lamp. It should be accessible to the poor... You should strive to ensure victory not only to your clients but also to justice,'' he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the silver jubilee plaque and released a special souvenir on the occasion.

