Dr Naledi Pandor to lead SA delegation to 77th UN General Assembly

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, arrived in New York on Monday, where she is leading South Africa's delegation to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

UNGA77 is taking place at the United Nations (UN) headquarters from 20 to 27 September 2022 under the theme, 'A watershed moment: Unlocking transformative solutions to interlocking challenges'.

Pandor believes that this year's UNGA theme resonates with South Africa's philosophy of working together as a global community to find solutions to challenges affecting the global community.

"UNGA77 is being held at a time when the world is characterised by geopolitical tensions, concerns around the proliferation of mini-lateral security pacts which, in part, replicate the work that should ordinarily be undertaken by the UN Security Council.

"Also, the world economy is under strain and its ramifications on food, energy and finances require a united global response," said Pandor.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), several high-level meetings are being held on the margins of the UNGA77. These include meetings focusing on transforming education, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), elimination of nuclear weapons and several climate-related engagements.

The climate change engagements, according to the department, precede the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conference that is scheduled to take place in November 2022 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The various engagements at UNGA will provide South Africa an opportunity to highlight issues of national, regional and international importance.

The department said South Africa's participation in the general debate of UNGA77 is a strategic opportunity for the promotion of SA's national and foreign policy objectives, as espoused in Chapter 7 of the National Development Plan, titled 'Positioning South Africa in the World'.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)